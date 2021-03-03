Cancer research project led by Queen’s University receives more than $5M in funding

Send this page to someone via email

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne announced that more than $500 million in funding will go towards cancer research support through the Canadian Foundation of Innovation.

The Canadian Cancer Trials Group, (CCTG) located at Queen’s University, was one of 102 recipients, receiving over $5 million in funding.

CCTG leads the cancer research project ExCELLirate Canada, and in a statement released by the group, said the money received will go towards national research for development of new cancer cell therapies.

In the statement, Dr. Annette Hay, project co-lead and senior investigator at the CCTG says, “Cell therapies are demonstrating meaningful and lifesaving remissions for some people in whom chemotherapy and stem cell transplants have not yet worked.

“However, the current costs and access to these treatments are an issue.”

The cancer research group was unavailable for comment when directly contacted by Global News.

CCTG says this infrastructure award will address current gaps in cell therapy development at ExCELLirate Canada sites located in Kingston, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal, and Calgary.

