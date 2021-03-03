Menu

Canada

46 more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 4:12 pm
Click to play video 'How to handle ‘needle phobia’ during COVID-19 vaccinations' How to handle ‘needle phobia’ during COVID-19 vaccinations
How to handle 'needle phobia' during COVID-19 vaccinations

On the anniversary of the first announced positive test for the coronavirus in the region, Waterloo Public Health reported 46 more, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 10,836.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in the area is 53.

Read more: Coronavirus tracker — how many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today?

At the same time, another 59 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,188.

Three more cases were added to the 115 that have been connected to variants of concern in Ontario.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau comments on arrival of 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shipment in Canada' Coronavirus: Trudeau comments on arrival of 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shipment in Canada
Coronavirus: Trudeau comments on arrival of 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shipment in Canada

Ten of those have been connected to the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., while the other 105 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

There were not new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll in the area at 228.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region took a slight dip to 408, including 42 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 17 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the provincial total past the 7,000 milestone to 7,014.

Read more: Ontario reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths as total surpasses 7,000 since start of pandemic

The province also reported 958 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 303,763.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 249 cases were recorded in Toronto, 164 in Peel Region, 92 in York Region and 57 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

