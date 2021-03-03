46 more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

On the anniversary of the first announced positive test for the coronavirus in the region, Waterloo Public Health reported 46 more, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 10,836.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in the area is 53.

At the same time, another 59 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,188.

Three more cases were added to the 115 that have been connected to variants of concern in Ontario.

Ten of those have been connected to the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., while the other 105 remain under investigation.

There were not new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll in the area at 228.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region took a slight dip to 408, including 42 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 17 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the provincial total past the 7,000 milestone to 7,014.

The province also reported 958 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 303,763.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 249 cases were recorded in Toronto, 164 in Peel Region, 92 in York Region and 57 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues