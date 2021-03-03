Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alek Minassian decision opens door for verdict of not criminally responsible due to autism

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 1:59 pm
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian found guilty of murder, attempted murder charges after 2018 van attack' Alek Minassian found guilty of murder, attempted murder charges after 2018 van attack
WATCH ABOVE: Justice Anne Molloy found Alek Minassian guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder after the April 23, 2018, van attack on Toronto’s Yonge Street. Catherine McDonald has more.

TORONTO — The judge who found Alek Minassian guilty of murder and attempted murder in the Toronto van attack has set Canadian precedent by considering autism a “mental disorder” under the Criminal Code.

Justice Anne Molloy ruled that autism did not leave the 28-year-old not criminally responsible for killing 10 people and injuring 16 others, but her decision to consider that possibility means the argument could be made in future cases.

Molloy noted, however, that the decision does not “say anything at all about any connection between ASD and criminality,” and each case must be decided based on the specific circumstances.

The only other Canadian case that had argued someone was not criminally responsible due to autism was appealed, and Molloy said the appeal judge did not rule on whether autism left the accused criminally responsible.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alek Minassian found guilty of 10 counts of 1st-degree murder after 2018 Toronto van attack

Molloy ruled that autism is a mental disorder by the Criminal Code’s definition because it is a permanent condition with an “internal cause, rooted in the brain” that “has an impact on brain functioning and thought processes.”

“In its severe manifestations, and particularly where there are comorbidities, ASD might cause a person to lack the capacity to appreciate the nature of an action or to know that it is wrong,” she wrote, underlining the word “might” in the decision.

“It is not possible to rule out ASD at this threshold stage by holding that it cannot ever qualify as a mental disorder under (the Criminal Code.)”

Molloy said that autism can affect a person’s ability to empathize with others or understand their emotions, but rejected the defence’s argument that Minassian’s lack of empathy for his victims left him not criminally responsible.

She said Minassian understood that mass murder is morally wrong by society’s standards, and that he knew the consequences of his actions, leaving him criminally responsible for the killings.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto crimeAutismToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianNot Criminally ResponsibleAutism Spectrum DisorderYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialCriminal COde of CanadaASDAlek Minassian verdict
Flyers
More weekly flyers