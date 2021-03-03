Menu

Politics

Conservative MP David Sweet joins chorus calling for end to COVID-19 restrictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is seen in this photo.
Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is seen in this photo. Office of David Sweet, MP

An Ontario Conservative MP has joined the chorus of voices calling for an end to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet says the pandemic-related restrictions are causing huge psychological and economic damage.

He says the public health measures should focus on vulnerable communities, not healthy individuals.

Read more: Canada receives 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shipment as confusion lingers

Sweet took part in non-essential travel earlier this year and was then removed from his post as chair of a House of Commons committee. He isn’t seeking re-election.

He’s not the only Conservative MP who has expressed frustration with the existing level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Several have also spoken out against the new hotel quarantine and testing regime for incoming travellers to Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
