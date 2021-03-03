Road dust advisory issued for Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have issued a road dust advisory for Vernon that’s expected to last until there’s precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

As of Monday morning, the air quality in Vernon was 54.9 micrograms per cubic metre. The provincial air quality objective is 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

By comparison, Kelowna was sitting at about 16.2 micrograms per cubic metre.

The advisory warns that dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Read more: Vernon looks at scrapping damaged spray park as it works to tackle Polson flooding

Environment Canada says pregnant women, babies, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions or infections, including COVID-19, should be particularly concerned about exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” the advisory reads.

The statement also says anyone with eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, a cough or wheezing should follow the advice of their health-care provider.