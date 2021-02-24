Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon, B.C., long-term care facility

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 7:03 pm
Interior Health has declared the outbreak over at Vernon's Creekside Landing facility.
Interior Health has declared the outbreak over at Vernon's Creekside Landing facility. Courtesy: Google Maps

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Vernon’s Creekside Landing, a long-term care facility.

A total of 40 cases were connected to the care home, including 25 residents and 15 staff.

Two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

Read more: Coronavirus: Business traveller lamenting lack of private testing sites in Okanagan

“I want to thank the team at Creekside Landing who worked hard with public health to manage this challenging outbreak,” Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO, said in a news release. .

“While it’s a relief to see this long-term care outbreak come to a close, we also send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak was first declared at the beginning of January, when two staff and two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Health professionals being recruited as B.C. ramps up for mass COVID-19 vaccination

“As COVID-19 vaccination continues to roll out, we are protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities and seeing a decrease in long-term care infections,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer.

Creekside Landing is privately-owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities, with 70 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Business traveller lamenting lack of private testing sites in Okanagan' Coronavirus: Business traveller lamenting lack of private testing sites in Okanagan
Coronavirus: Business traveller lamenting lack of private testing sites in Okanagan
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronavirusVernonOutbreakLong-term Care Facilityoutbreak overTwo DeathsCreekside Landing
Flyers
More weekly flyers