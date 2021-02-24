Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vernon, B.C., long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Vernon’s Creekside Landing, a long-term care facility.

A total of 40 cases were connected to the care home, including 25 residents and 15 staff.

Two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

“I want to thank the team at Creekside Landing who worked hard with public health to manage this challenging outbreak,” Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO, said in a news release. .

“While it’s a relief to see this long-term care outbreak come to a close, we also send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

The outbreak was first declared at the beginning of January, when two staff and two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“As COVID-19 vaccination continues to roll out, we are protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities and seeing a decrease in long-term care infections,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer.

Creekside Landing is privately-owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities, with 70 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

