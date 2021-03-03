Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in weapons probe at Simcoe Street apartment building: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 3, 2021 12:09 pm
The front of London Police headquarters.
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A weapons investigation at an apartment building just south of London’s downtown core has resulted in one person being taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at the building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

A female victim was located at the scene who had been allegedly assaulted by another woman in the building, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, while the female suspect was taken into custody by officers without incident.

Few other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

London PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimealleged assaultLondon Ontario crimeSimcoe StreetWeapons Investigation
