Woman arrested in weapons probe at Simcoe Street apartment building: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A weapons investigation at an apartment building just south of London’s downtown core has resulted in one person being taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at the building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault.

A female victim was located at the scene who had been allegedly assaulted by another woman in the building, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, while the female suspect was taken into custody by officers without incident.

Few other details have been released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.