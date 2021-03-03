Manitoba expects AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by mid March

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba say the province is expecting to receive its first shipments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March.

At a technical briefing Tuesday morning, members of the province’s vaccine implementation task force said Manitobans could be receiving shots of the newly approved vaccine by the end of the month, although the federal government has yet to confirm how many doses are coming.

Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha from the task force are expected to have more details at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

1:37 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says vaccine rollout underway for general public Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says vaccine rollout underway for general public

Health Canada authorized the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last week, and the federal government said the first doses of the new vaccine were expected to begin arriving in Canada on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

But questions about who should receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continue amid conflicting guidance about its use.

Read more: Canada receives 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shipment as confusion lingers

While Health Canada has authorized its use for all adult Canadians but the National Advisory Committee (NAC) on Immunization recommended Tuesday that it not be administered to people 65 years of age or older.

The committee says there is limited data from clinical trials about how effective the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is for seniors and recommends that they be given priority for the two other vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — already greenlighted for use in Canada.

2:56 Coronavirus: Manitoba to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday Coronavirus: Manitoba to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday

Both Health Canada and the committee stress no safety concerns have arisen in the clinical studies or among the millions of seniors who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in other countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Reimer said health officials in Manitoba are following the NAC’s recommendations and are still working out who will get the first shots.

Read more: Manitoba to further loosen coronavirus rules starting Friday

She said the province will likely prioritize not just the oldest Manitobans within the NAC’s recommended age group, but also those who are at higher risks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But specifics on the province’s planning aren’t being released yet, she added.

1:28 Coronavirus: Vaccinations now open to Manitobans 95 and over, First Nations 75 and over Coronavirus: Vaccinations now open to Manitobans 95 and over, First Nations 75 and over

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots given between four and 12 weeks apart. Reimer says they’ll be given three months apart in Manitoba.

She said waiting that length of time between doses has been shown to increase the vaccine’s efficacy to more than 80 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is to receive 500,000 doses of the vaccine, the third approved for use in Canada, from the Serum Institute of India.

According to provincial data, Manitoba has so far delivered 80,171 doses of vaccine including 50,895 first doses and 29,276 second doses.

Health officials also announced Tuesday Manitoba is dropping its age for vaccinations in the general public by one year.

Vaccinations can now be booked for First Nations people aged 69 and up and for other people aged 89 and up.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.