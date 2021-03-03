One dead, two injured in North Vancouver head-on crash; alcohol a possible factor

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal head-on crash that killed one person and sent two others to hospital.

The crash occurred on Low Level Road between St. George’s and St. David’s around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver believed to have caused the crash is in Lions Gate Hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed and a passenger was taken to Vancouver General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Vancouver RCMP said they’re investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.