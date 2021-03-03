Menu

Crime

3 charged following knife incident at home near Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 9:14 am
Northumberland OPP arrest three people following an altercation at a home near Bewdley early Tuesday.
Northumberland OPP arrest three people following an altercation at a home near Bewdley early Tuesday.

Three people have been arrested following a weapons incident near the community of Bewdley on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an altercation involving a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Road along the shore of Rice Lake in Hamilton Township, just northeast of the community of Bewdley.

Read more: Peterborough woman brandishing machete arrested at gun-point

Officers found three people at the home, and one was taken to hospital by paramedics for a knife-related injury. The individual was released a short while later.

OPP say three Hamilton Township residents were arrested:

  • Amy Byers, 48, was charged with assault with a weapon; aggravated assault; and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
  • Jacqueline Hartwell, 38, was charged with assault; and three counts of failure to comply with a release order
  • Michael Byers, 41, was charged with three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
AssaultStabbingNorthumberland CountyAggravated Assaultassault with a weaponNorthumberland OPPKnife AttackHamilton TownshipRice LakeBewdley
