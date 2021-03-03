3 charged following knife incident at home near Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested following a weapons incident near the community of Bewdley on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an altercation involving a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Road along the shore of Rice Lake in Hamilton Township, just northeast of the community of Bewdley.

Officers found three people at the home, and one was taken to hospital by paramedics for a knife-related injury. The individual was released a short while later.

OPP say three Hamilton Township residents were arrested:

Amy Byers, 48, was charged with assault with a weapon; aggravated assault; and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Jacqueline Hartwell, 38, was charged with assault; and three counts of failure to comply with a release order

Michael Byers, 41, was charged with three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

