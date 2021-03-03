Menu

Canada

Multinational tech giant Infosys to bring 500 jobs to Calgary

By Adam MacVicar Global News
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks through an empty downtown Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020,.
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks through an empty downtown Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A major multinational tech company headquartered in India is planning to expand its operations in Canada, bringing hundreds of jobs to the city of Calgary.

Infosys, a publicly traded tech giant that specializes in digital services and consulting, announced Wednesday it would be bringing 500 jobs to the city over the next three years as part of its expansion in Canada.

According to company officials, Infosys is planning to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

Read more: Calgary’s economic recovery going to take time, tech: Experts

The company announced the investment in Calgary virtually alongside mayor Naheed Nenshi, Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran, WestJet CEO Ed Sims, SAIT president David Ross and officials with Invest Alberta.

The tech giant provides software development and maintenance to companies in several sectors including finance, insurance and manufacturing.

Read more: Alberta tech companies face challenges, opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic

As of March 2020, the company reported 242,371 total employees around the world of whom 91,679 are women.

Infosys has offices in India, the United States, China, Australia, Japan, the Middle East as well as Europe.

