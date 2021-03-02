Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

District of Peachland, B.C., wins grant to preserve historic Peachland Baptist Church

By Sydney Morton Global News
Click to play video 'District of Peachland to begin steps to preserve historic building' District of Peachland to begin steps to preserve historic building
District of Peachland to begin steps to preserve historic building

It’s almost as old as the District of Peachland — the 111-year-old eight-sided Peachland Baptist Church is iconic.

“It has been a library, a fire hall, it’s been the municipal office and now it the base of operations of the Peachland Historical Society,” said Barbara Dionne, Peachland Historical Society president.

“It’s used as a museum to display hundreds and thousands of artifacts and photos and written accounts of the history of Peachland.”

Now, the church, both a piece of Peachland’s history and its repository, needs some work to keep it around for years to come.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., theatre actor makes pandemic pivot, keeping creativity alive one film at a time

“We were the recipients of a unique heritage infrastructure grant for $600,000 that will be invested in this building,” said Cheryl Wiebe, District of Peachland Community Services director.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has been a museum for a number of years and we have no intentions of changing that. This will just be an opportunity to give it a facelift and help preserve it.”

Many upgrades are proposed for the building, including refinishing the siding, a window treatment to keep dust away from the artifacts and the installation of a new H-VAC system.

The church was originally built by volunteers in 1910 as the Peachland Baptist Church and superstition might be the reason for its unique shape.

“There’s a legend that says if you have a round church the devil won’t ever live in the corners, so that could be it,” said Dionne.

Read more: Pandemic pastime becomes profitable hobby for Kelowna artist

On the top of their wish list for renovations are replacing the T-bar ceiling and uncovering the original wood hiding behind it.

The much-needed provincial funding will help the historic society preserve the historic building as a community asset for years to come.

The planning process will begin this summer and the restoration is projected to be completed by early 2023.

Click to play video 'Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic' Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic
Peachland Food Bank helps feed the community through the pandemic – Dec 18, 2020

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RenovationsHistoric Buildingdistrict of peachlandHistoric SiteProvincial GrantPreserving Historyeight-sided churchPeachland Baptist ChurchPeachland Historical Society
Flyers
More weekly flyers