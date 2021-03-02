Toronto murder victim allegedly assaulted by partner just weeks before he died

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-eight-year-old Rupert Brown was found in his third-floor Eglinton Avenue West apartment early Saturday morning with obvious injuries after a neighbour across the hall called 911.

Police said when paramedics arrived, Brown could not be saved and was later pronounced dead.

The Toronto Police Homicide Squad confirmed to Global News the city’s 14th homicide of 2021 is being investigated as a domestic incident.

Twenty-eight-year-old Leahain Malcolm, Brown’s partner, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by Global News showed this was not the first instance of domestic violence. The documents stated on Jan. 27, Malcolm was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon (a knife), assault, and assault with a weapon. The alleged victim was Brown.

Malcolm was released on $500 bail the following day.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Malcolm is an experienced investigator in analytical skills, interviewing and evidence collection and has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Technology in Jamaica.

His profile also listed that he was a National Committee on Accreditation (NCA) candidate at the Federation of Law Societies of Canada.

A spokesperson for the Federation of Law Societies of Canada told Global News candidates registered with the NCA are internationally trained lawyers or law graduates who wish to be admitted to a common law bar in Canada.

Malcolm remains in custody and will make his next court appearance on March 18. The charges haven’t been proven in court.

Court documents find the accused killer (seen here), Leahain Malcolm was already before the courts after being arrested and charged in late January with possession of a weapon, assault and assault with a weapon. The alleged victim: his partner Rupert Brown. Malcolm was released. pic.twitter.com/VNMdMCvYn1 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 2, 2021

