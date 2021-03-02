Hamilton reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more variant cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and added nine more positive screenings for a coronavirus variant.

The city’s total number of unconfirmed variant cases went up nine to 66 on Tuesday. Only three of the total cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant that first emerged in the U.K.

There are no confirmed cases for any of the other variant strains.

Public health declared outbreaks at a shelter and a Stoney Creek restaurant over on Monday.

The city says the outbreak at YWCA’s Carole Anne’s Place drop-in centre ended after 13 days. The downtown shelter reported just a single resident case.

As of Tuesday, seven shelters account for 89 of the city’s 258 cases tied to current outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Barbara Caffe Ristorante on Barton Street, which started on Feb. 23, is also over. The eatery had four cases among staffers.

Hamilton has 23 ongoing outbreaks, which includes six seniors’ homes accounting for 73 coronavirus cases, three hospitals with 17 cases, and a school with three.

There were no new outbreaks or COVID-19-related deaths reported on March 2.

The city’s active cases are down 33 day over day to 416 as of Tuesday.

Just over 37,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hamilton, about 26,000 at the HHS fixed clinic, 250 at the St. Joe’s fixed clinic and close to 11,000 through the mobile clinic.

About 16,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 6,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 7,000 shots have been given to residents in homes and 1,500 to essential caregivers.

Halton reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, residents 80 and over eligible for vaccines

Halton public health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a pair having ties to emerging variants.

The region now has 77 total variant cases from its 9,538 total cases amid the pandemic.

Active cases are up day over day by two to 253 as of March 2.

Public health reported one new outbreak at a retirement home, Chartwell Oakville. The home has just a single case involving a non-resident case.

The region has 18 active outbreaks with five in long-term care homes, three retirement homes and at the Georgetown hospital.

Starting Wednesday, Halton residents 80 years or older can book an appointment online to be vaccinated at a regional vaccination centre.

Residents can also call 311 for assistance in booking an appointment.

The clinics for those 80 and over will run during March and April. All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

So far, public health has administered 28,622 COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. Close to 9,000 doses have been given out by mobile teams and just under 20,000 from fixed clinics as of Feb. 28.

Niagara reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 38 variant cases

Niagara public health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and saw coronavirus variant cases rise as of March 2.

The region now has 38 total variant cases and has still not confirmed which types of the variants it is dealing with.

The region saw active cases drop by 60 day over day from 270 on Monday to 210 on Tuesday.

The region is now down to just two institutional outbreaks as of Tuesday at the Tufford Manor Retirement Home and Revera Garden City Manor Long Term Care Home. Niagara has 14 community outbreaks as of March 2.

Public health administered another 152 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Close to 11,000 doses have been given out in the region as of Mar. 1.

Niagara is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.