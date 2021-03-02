Menu

Money

Repaid CERB wrongly listed as taxable income on some tax slips: CRA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video 'Things to consider when filing your 2020 taxes' Things to consider when filing your 2020 taxes
The tax filing deadline for 2020 is April 30. This year, many Canadians will probably have a more complicated return, especially those who collected CERB or have worked from home. Trant Hamans from ATB Financial joined the Global News Morning Edmonton with some tips to keep in mind before filing – Feb 22, 2021

The Canada Revenue Agency says some taxpayers who repaid COVID-19 related benefits in 2020 are getting incorrect tax slips.

The CRA’s website notes that people who repaid Canada Emergency Response Benefits before December 31, 2020 should not have to pay tax on those repaid amounts on 2020 tax returns.

Read more: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay

But the CRA says that it is aware of some tax slips that wrongly list portions of the repaid benefits as taxable income.

The tax agency says there is a rare error in which the repayments are credited to a taxpayer’s T1 instalment account instead of their emergency benefits account.

The CRA says that taxpayers should call 1-800-959-8281 to fix incorrect tax slips.

Read more: Where did CERB go? Data shows disparities between Canada’s urban and rural areas

The agency’s website says that repaid CERB amounts should be subtracted from the benefit amount on T4A slips, which are being issued until March 10.

The CRA says it is being proactive and moving the payments to the correct accounts, and that amended tax slips will be issued.

“These repayments can be properly and easily credited to the correct account,” said a CRA spokesperson in a statement.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay' Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay
Coronavirus: CERB recipients deemed ineligible after messaging mix-up won’t be forced to repay – Feb 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
