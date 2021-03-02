Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Seniors line up at York Region COVID-19 vaccination site, families express relief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'York Region COVID-19 vaccine clinics fully booked' York Region COVID-19 vaccine clinics fully booked
WATCH ABOVE: York Region began administering vaccines to those 80 years of age and older. Shallima Maharaj visited one of the vaccination clinics.

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Dozens of seniors lined up outside a sports centre in Richmond Hill, Ont., to receive COVID-19 vaccines being administered to those 80 and older in York Region today.

Many leaned on walkers or sat in wheelchairs, bundled against the -8 C weather, as they waited their turn to enter the centre.

York Region allowed those 80 and older to start booking and receiving COVID-19 vaccinations yesterday and said available slots had quickly been filled.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccination booking sites busy in Ontario regions offering shots to oldest seniors

Children and grandchildren accompanying their loved ones said they were frustrated with the long outdoor wait but were relieved the seniors in their lives were getting vaccinated against the virus.

Mitchell Cheung, who was with his grandmother, said his family was glad she would finally be getting some protection against COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Michelle Stebbing was waiting in line for her parents as they stayed warm with her sister in a car parked nearby.

Read more: Coronavirus: Vaccine registration opens for Peel Region residents aged 80+

She said her parents were more fortunate than others because they had two children available to help them with the vaccination process.

The province is planning the broad launch of a vaccine booking portal on March 15, and aims to start doling out doses to the 80 and older cohort at that time but regions that have already inoculated the highest-priority groups are moving ahead with their own immunization plans.

Click to play video 'Brampton COVID-19 vaccine clinic now accepting appointments for seniors 80 and older' Brampton COVID-19 vaccine clinic now accepting appointments for seniors 80 and older
Brampton COVID-19 vaccine clinic now accepting appointments for seniors 80 and older
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineOntario CoronavirusSeniorsYork RegionRichmond Hillcovid-19 vaccinationSeniors VaccinatedYork Region COVID-19 vaccination site
Flyers
More weekly flyers