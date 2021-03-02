COVID-19: Outbreak cases jump to 34 at Peterborough student residence

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at a post-secondary student residence in Peterborough is now at 34.

During a Tuesday noontime media conference, Peterborough Public Health reported that the number of cases at the Severn Court Student Residence near Fleming College increased by seven over the last 24 hours.

The 34 cases include 29 Fleming students and five Trent University students, according to medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra.

The outbreak was initially declared on Saturday with six cases at the six-building student complex. The health unit says the outbreak — now the health unit’s largest since the pandemic was declared — is linked to a “social gathering.”

Salvaterra says there is still no word on just how big the gathering was but that the health unit has received reports there may have been “several gatherings in multiple buildings.”

She also noted that three of the 34 cases have tested positive as a variant of concern.

#COVID19 case count now up to 34 at Severn Court Student Residence. That’s 7 more in about 24 hrs. #ptbo #coronavirus #outbreak pic.twitter.com/5a6rluXoy8 — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) March 2, 2021

She noted the investigation continues and charges haven’t been ruled out.

Salvaterra also addressed numerous inquiries about case reporting and noted that no matter where IDs say the student lives outside of school, the cases will initially count in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

“We received a lot of questions about that,” she said.

The MOH also noted that many of the cases are Fleming students involved in trades programs and health care, saying she was “disappointed” in the actions of the involved students but stressed that the incident is in no way reflective of the student population as a whole at both Fleming and Trent.

On Monday Fleming closed all in-person classes at its Sutherland Campus in the city for two weeks.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef in response to the health unit’s update noted she used to live across from the student residence on Wilfred Drive in the city’s west end.

“I can appreciate the desire to socialize. But this is not the time,” she stated. “This outbreak shows just how quickly Covid can spread, particularly when new variants are involved. Careless choices will lead to greater sacrifices needing to be made. The health of the most vulnerable will be further compromised and more lives may be lost. Reunions with loved ones will be further delayed and businesses will need to wait longer to reopen fully.

“These variants are truly cause for concern, and we need to be extra vigilant over the next few months to allow vaccines to roll out and limit community spread,” she added. “I thank everyone working hard to limit the spread of this outbreak. Let this be a lesson for us all, let’s not let this happen again.”

