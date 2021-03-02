Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Stepan will miss rest of the season after left shoulder surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2021 12:36 pm
Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan (15) will miss the rest of the 2021 NHL season following a shoulder injury.
Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan (15) will miss the rest of the 2021 NHL season following a shoulder injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Ottawa Senators say forward Derek Stepan requires shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the NHL season.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release that Stepan suffered a damaged labrum caused by the dislocation of his left shoulder during the Senators’ 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 23.

Dorion said the procedure is expected to take place next week and added Stepan is expected to fully recover in time for next season.

Read more: Batherson scores twice for Ottawa Senators in 5-1 win over Calgary Flames

Stepan has a goal and five assists this season, his first with the Senators.

Trending Stories

Ottawa acquired the 30-year-old Stepan, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, in a Dec. 26 trade with Arizona in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa is scheduled to face the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday night.

Click to play video 'NHL stars help to break barriers on ice for new Canadians' NHL stars help to break barriers on ice for new Canadians
NHL stars help to break barriers on ice for new Canadians
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHLNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsOttawa hockeyPierre DorionDerek StepanStepan injury
Flyers
More weekly flyers