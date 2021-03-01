Batherson scores twice for Ottawa Senators in 5-1 win over Calgary Flames

Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-1 win Monday over the visiting Calgary Flames.
With seven goals in his last six games, the 22-year-old Batherson matched the franchise record held by Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak.
Colin White, with an empty-net goal, Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators (8-15-1). Tim Stutzle had two assists in Ottawa’s fourth win in its last five games.
Matt Murray, who was pulled in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27-of-28 shots for the win.
Milan Lucic scored for the Flames (10-11-2), while David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth straight start.
After White’s empty-netter, Dadanov scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third.
Ottawa capitalized on a pair of Calgary mistakes and outshot the visitors 22-6 in the second period to lead 3-1 heading into the third.
Rittich put a clearing attempt on the stick of Batherson at the faceoff circle. The right-winger whipped the puck by the Calgary goaltender’s pad at 11:44 for his second of the game.
Lucic had just pulled the Flames within a goal-scoring on the power play at 10:20. He collected his own rebound and his shot that went off a Senators skate slid by Murray’s outstretched pad.
Batherson made it 2-0 at 8:26 with a high shot from the high slot.
Anisimov scored his first of the season at 6:22 off a Flames turnover in the neutral zone where Sam Bennett overskated a Lucic pass.
Stutzle dished to Anisimov, whose shot deflected off a stick and by Rittich.
The Flames outshot the Senators 12-7 in a scoreless first period in which both teams failed to convert a power-play chance.
Calgary’s pre-game warmup was adventurous. Defencemen Nikita Nesterov and Rasmus Andersson collided and went down near the blue-line.
A helmetless Sean Monahan took a puck to the face during warmup but played in the game.
The Flames capped a six-game, 10-day road trip Monday.
The Sens start their own six-game road swing Tuesday facing the Montreal Canadiens before heading to Calgary for Thursday’s rematch with the Flames.
