Batherson scores twice for Ottawa Senators in 5-1 win over Calgary Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-1 win Monday over the visiting Calgary Flames.

With seven goals in his last six games, the 22-year-old Batherson matched the franchise record held by Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak.

Colin White, with an empty-net goal, Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators (8-15-1). Tim Stutzle had two assists in Ottawa’s fourth win in its last five games.

Matt Murray, who was pulled in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27-of-28 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for the Flames (10-11-2), while David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth straight start.

Story continues below advertisement

After White’s empty-netter, Dadanov scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third.

Ottawa capitalized on a pair of Calgary mistakes and outshot the visitors 22-6 in the second period to lead 3-1 heading into the third.

Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) skates the puck away from Calgary Flames defenceman Juuso Valimaki (6) during third period NHL action in Ottawa on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rittich put a clearing attempt on the stick of Batherson at the faceoff circle. The right-winger whipped the puck by the Calgary goaltender’s pad at 11:44 for his second of the game.

Lucic had just pulled the Flames within a goal-scoring on the power play at 10:20. He collected his own rebound and his shot that went off a Senators skate slid by Murray’s outstretched pad.

Batherson made it 2-0 at 8:26 with a high shot from the high slot.

Anisimov scored his first of the season at 6:22 off a Flames turnover in the neutral zone where Sam Bennett overskated a Lucic pass.

Story continues below advertisement

Stutzle dished to Anisimov, whose shot deflected off a stick and by Rittich.

The Flames outshot the Senators 12-7 in a scoreless first period in which both teams failed to convert a power-play chance.

Calgary’s pre-game warmup was adventurous. Defencemen Nikita Nesterov and Rasmus Andersson collided and went down near the blue-line.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mike Reilly (5) gives Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund (11) a shove during second period NHL action in Ottawa on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A helmetless Sean Monahan took a puck to the face during warmup but played in the game.

The Flames capped a six-game, 10-day road trip Monday.

The Sens start their own six-game road swing Tuesday facing the Montreal Canadiens before heading to Calgary for Thursday’s rematch with the Flames.

Advertisement

Related News Colin White scores 2 goals to lead Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 win over Calgary Flames