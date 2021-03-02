Calgary waives patio fees for 2nd year of pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Expanded summer patios are coming back to Calgary.

The City of Calgary is waiving fees for bars, restaurants and cafes looking to set up temporary patios for the 2021 season.

In May 2020, the city waived patio-related fees to help 142 establishments serve customers while complying with public health orders put in place amid COVID-19.

Leader of the Business and Local Economy team Sonya Sharp says it’s “really important” to have another year of fee relief for city businesses.

“If we can alleviate this for the business community, we’re doing what we can,” Sharp said in a statement. “It also sets the bar for other cities – it helps us be competitive.

“If you can open up a patio faster in Calgary than in other cities, then we should be promoting that.” Tweet This

Applications for outdoor cafes and patios for the upcoming season are now open.

Applicants who were previously successful can reference last year’s information to streamline the process. The city said it will prioritize approval of development permits for the outdoor dining and drinking spaces.

Businesses can call 403-268-5311 or visit calgary.ca/mybusiness to get the ball rolling.

An Oct. 5, 2020, a report to city council said the program resulted in a 288 per cent increase in permits and cost the city less than $1 million in the first six months.

The city has earmarked $1.42 million for the temporary patio program in 2021.

Socially-distanced adaptive roadways returning to Calgary

On Monday, city council requested that city officials reopen roads to allow for socially-distanced pedestrian traffic.

Methinks we need to reopen the COVID streets. pic.twitter.com/tkzDQ7Tzmv — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) February 28, 2021

“Our plan always was that, depending on demand, we would bring back what we were calling the COVID-19 Adaptive Roadways (CAR), particularly on the weekends,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said. “And this weekend is meant to be beautiful.

“I’ll be suggesting to our roads department that particularly on Memorial Drive and the river pathway — it may be time to bring that back.” Tweet This

Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell asked city officials why the current policy concerns over snowfall prevented opening CAR to pedestrians in the month of March.

“(We’re) already in discussions about this weekend and whether we can open it up, even if it’s for a short time when the weather is great,” Doug Morgan, acting general manager of transportation, said Monday.

“Always like to be there for Calgarians if they’re trying to get out.”