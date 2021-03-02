Driver hospitalized after vehicle rollover on Highway 6 Bypass

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Caledonia has sent a 21-year-old driver to hospital with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday, on the Highway 6 Bypass, where investigators say the vehicle rolled over several times and the driver was ejected.

Prior to the rollover, police believe the driver of the green pickup truck crossed the centre line and hit a steel guard rail.

Haldimand County paramedics transported the 21-year-old to an out-of-town hospital with what are being called serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the Highway 6 bypass was closed several hours on Monday night.

OPP say they continue to investigate and ask any witnesses, or anyone who may have any information, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.