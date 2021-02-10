Highway 6 in Caledonia now open to traffic after repairs, says OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia has safely re-opened to regular traffic.

A police spokesperson says an assessment of the roadway from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has cleared a number of repairs following the removal of a roadblock put up by a Six Nations group that’s been occupying a Caledonia construction site since July.

Const. Rod LeClair says traffic will still not be able to access Highway 6 from Argyle Street due to a continuing closure.

Read more: Six Nations group on Caledonia development site to remove barricades on Highway 6

Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for protesters involved in a land dispute over the McKenzie Meadows housing development, told Global News in late January blockages at the bypass were being removed in addition to barricades at Argyle Street and McKenzie Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams said the action was a “goodwill” gesture to accommodate those in the community who need to travel between Hagersville and Hamilton.

The closures are connected to the occupation of the McKenzie Meadows housing development which has been renamed “1492 Land Back Lane” by a group that calls itself “land defenders.” The occupiers claim the project is on unceded territory that belongs to the Haudenosaunee.