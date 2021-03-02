Quebec records 588 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 588 new cases and eight more deaths Tuesday.

Of those deaths, one occurred in the past 24 hours while six took place between Feb. 23 and 28. Health officials say one Quebecer also died at an unknown date.

The province’s public health institute says there are 137 confirmed infections that are linked to novel coronavirus variants and 1,095 presumptive cases.

The caseload has now reached 288,941 while recoveries have topped 271,000. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,407 Quebecers — which remains the highest death toll in the country.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus rose by 16 to 628. Of those patients, 121 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 18,789 tests were conducted Sunday.

The vaccination campaign saw another 16,458 doses administered Monday as the rollout expands to the elderly members of the general public. In Montreal, a hot spot for the virus, anyone over the age of 70 can now register for their first shot.

So far, 455,328 jabs have been given in Quebec, which has received 537,825 doses to date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the province’s inoculation plan alongside other officials Tuesday afternoon in Montreal.

