Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after collision with parked vehicles

A Peterborough woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to Marsdale Avenue for reports that a vehicle had struck several parked vehicles.

Police say the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. She was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance as a precaution.

Roelie Ruiter, 77, of Peterborough, was later charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

She received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 18.

