Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after collision with parked vehicles

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video 'Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after collisions with parked vehicles' Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after collisions with parked vehicles
A Peterborough woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle struck several parked vehicles on Marsdale Ave. on Sunday.

A Peterborough woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to Marsdale Avenue for reports that a vehicle had struck several parked vehicles.

Police say the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. She was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance as a precaution.

Read more: Brighton man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found in ditch: OPP

Roelie Ruiter, 77, of Peterborough, was later charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

She received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 18.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Police Services Board gives update regarding enforcement in city' Peterborough Police Services Board gives update regarding enforcement in city
Peterborough Police Services Board gives update regarding enforcement in city
