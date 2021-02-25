Brighton man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found in ditch: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brighton man faces impaired driving charges following a crash near the village on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of County Road 2 and Lisgar Street just east of Brighton.

OPP say officers located the uninjured man in the driver’s seat. Police determined the man was impaired and arrested him.

Brody Brown, 26, of Brighton was charged with two counts of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in April, OPP said Thursday.

