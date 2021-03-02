Police search for alleged police impersonator in Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP are searching for a suspect who they say impersonated a police officer and pulled over a snowplow driver north of London.

A snowplow operator called police around noon on Sunday after he said he was stopped by the fake officer at the intersection of Highway 7 and Clarke Road in Middlesex Centre.

The suspect was in a dark-coloured SUV with red and blue flashing lights on the front grill and windshield. The vehicle did not have any police service markings.

Police say the suspect is a white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, with blond hair, a goatee, and sleeve tattoos with dark ink. The suspect was wearing a dark T-shirt with “police” written in yellow lettering on the chest. Police say he also had a radio with a microphone on his upper chest and a police-style duty belt.

The incident has police reminding the public that if they have any concerns dealing with officers, it is well within their right to ask the officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer’s badge, and warrant card.

Police say an officer should be able to provide this information without delay.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s suspicious traffic stop is asked to contact Middlesex OPP or Crime Stoppers.