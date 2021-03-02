Possible COVID-19 exposure at Lake Country school

Local health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at a Lake Country school.
Someone at École Peter Greer is now in self-isolation, though it’s unclear if the person is a student or staff member.
Read more: B.C. rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan for those over 80 and extends time between doses
In a statement released Monday night, it was confirmed that the individual is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.
Trending Stories
Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.
Central Okanagan Public School officials say they will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is needed.
Seniors eligible for COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment as early as next week as phase two of the vaccine rollout in B.C. begins
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments