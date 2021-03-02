Possible COVID-19 exposure at Lake Country school

Send this page to someone via email

Local health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at a Lake Country school.

Someone at École Peter Greer is now in self-isolation, though it’s unclear if the person is a student or staff member.

In a statement released Monday night, it was confirmed that the individual is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public School officials say they will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is needed.

