Health

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Lake Country school

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 12:59 pm
Global News

Local health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at a Lake Country school.

Someone at École Peter Greer is now in self-isolation, though it’s unclear if the person is a student or staff member.

Read more: B.C. rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan for those over 80 and extends time between doses

In a statement released Monday night, it was confirmed that the individual is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public School officials say they will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is needed.

