Subject of public disclosure arrested by Regina police after alleged assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says a man, who was the subject of a recent public disclosure notice, was arrested this past weekend.

Officers were called to a report of an assault at a home in the 600 block of Athol Street on Feb. 27, according to a press release.

A 24-year-old man told police he had been punched by another man who resided at the address.

RPS said they found the alleged aggressor and, upon further investigation, charged Christopher Jacob Boerma with assault and three counts of breaching probation.

Boerma, 29, made his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 4, RPS issued a public advisory on Boerma, saying he has a criminal history that includes sexual offences and was considered a high risk to reoffend sexually.

“This information is intended to raise community awareness about the presence of this offender so that people may make informed choices about contact with this person. This information is not to be used for an unlawful purpose,” read the advisory.

Anyone who wishes to report a violation should call RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:11 Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges

Related News Regina man charged with allegedly masturbating in public