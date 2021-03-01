Coronavirus: No new COVID-19 deaths, Saskatchewan lab greenlit to test for variants

The Saskatchewan government says testing for COVID-19 variants of concern can begin in the province after the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) completed the validation process.

According to officials, the Regina lab has the capacity to test up to 192 samples per week, while 120 will continue to be sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Manitoba to ensure a larger sample size.

“In order to monitor for variants of concern, the RRPL will continue to focus whole-genome sequencing testing on COVID-positive results linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness, as well as a random sampling of confirmed cases,” read a government statement.

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related death toll remained at 385 with none reported in the daily update.

According to the government on Monday, there were 154 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 28,801. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 143.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 151 patients with COVID-19 — 130 are receiving inpatient care and 21 are in intensive care. This is the lowest number of reported hospitalizations since Jan. 1, when it was 142.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,551 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 26,865 following 146 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,741 COVID-19 tests were performed on Feb. 28. To date, 578,066 tests have been carried out in the province.

