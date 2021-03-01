Toronto parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: police

Send this page to someone via email

Parents of a 14-month-old boy have been charged after he died due to ingesting a mix of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, Toronto police say.

In what was described by police as the first-of-its-kind case, officers and investigators with the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) began probing the boy’s death in May.

Police alleged in a statement on Monday that the boy got a hold of the drugs, which were in the Toronto home that he lived in with his parents.

The boy died as a result of “toxic levels” of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system, investigators said.

The boy’s parents were charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide necessaries of life.

Investigators said the decision was made to charge the parents in January after consulting with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General and the Toronto police homicide squad.

“Opioid use impacts individuals and families across the city. In many cases, like this one, the results are devastating. If you or anyone you know needs help with opioid use, please seek assistance,” the statement read.