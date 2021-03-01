Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Reported attempted kidnapping in Essa, Ont. was ‘misinterpretation,’ police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 2:46 pm
Police have confirmed the passenger associated with the vehicle was authorized to be present on school property and known to the school community.
Police have confirmed the passenger associated with the vehicle was authorized to be present on school property and known to the school community. Global News

Nottawasaga OPP said there were no criminal elements involved in a reported attempted kidnapping in Essa, Ont., on Friday, adding there was a “misinterpretation” of events.

On Friday afternoon, officers received a report regarding an attempted abduction of two 10-year-old students at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa.

Read more: Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 2 girls at school in Essa, Ont.

According to police at the time of the incident, a woman reportedly tried to grab the two students and get them into a vehicle.

Trending Stories

By Friday evening, investigators identified the suspect vehicle, driver and passenger, establishing that there was no threat to public safety.

Police have confirmed the passenger associated with the vehicle was authorized to be present on school property and known to the school community.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Man charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement of Toronto woman appeared in court' Man charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement of Toronto woman appeared in court
Man charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement of Toronto woman appeared in court – Aug 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPPEssaEssa OntarioAngus OntarioOur Lady Of Grace Catholic Schoolattempted kidnapping Angusattempted kidnapping EssaOur Lady of Grace Catholic School Angus
Flyers
More weekly flyers