Reported attempted kidnapping in Essa, Ont. was ‘misinterpretation,’ police say

Nottawasaga OPP said there were no criminal elements involved in a reported attempted kidnapping in Essa, Ont., on Friday, adding there was a “misinterpretation” of events.

On Friday afternoon, officers received a report regarding an attempted abduction of two 10-year-old students at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa.

According to police at the time of the incident, a woman reportedly tried to grab the two students and get them into a vehicle.

By Friday evening, investigators identified the suspect vehicle, driver and passenger, establishing that there was no threat to public safety.

Police have confirmed the passenger associated with the vehicle was authorized to be present on school property and known to the school community.

