Edmonton police issue warning about high-risk sex offender being released

The Edmonton Police Service issued a news release on Monday, warning the public of a convicted sexual offender being released.

Cyle Larsen will be living in the Edmonton area after being released from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community,” the EPS said in a news release.

According to police, Larsen has pedophilic interests toward both boys and girls and has a history of “opportunistic offending” against children in his life.

He’s also shown he will groom and/or lure his victims, police said.

Larsen will be monitored by the Edmonton Parole Office and is under a number of restrictions including not having any kind of contact with a person under the age of 16, to not be within 100 metres of the perimeter of places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate and not to use the internet to access any social media sites.

Police warned the public this information was being released to allow citizen to take “suitable precautionary measures” and not to encourage any kind of vigilante action.