Manitoba opens state-of-the-art kidney unit at HSC

Send this page to someone via email

A new hemodialysis unit has opened at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to help Manitobans who need renal care.

The province announced Monday that the $6.8-million unit will have 22 stations with capacity for up to 132 patients to receive 396 treatments a week.

Adult dialysis patients currently being treated in temporary dialysis stations will be the first to use the new unit.

Heather Stefanson. Pool Camera Feed

“The new hemodialysis unit will allow HSC Winnipeg to accommodate a growing number of individuals receiving treatment for the first time, as well as patients from across the province who have been hospitalized, are receiving specialist care or need ongoing dialysis treatments,” said the province’s health minister, Heather Stefanson.

Story continues below advertisement

“It further strengthens the size and scope of renal services offered at our provincial hospital, allowing us to meet the current and future needs of dialysis patients in Manitoba.”

Read more: Manitoba government expands access to kidney dialysis in northern communities

The province said kidney issues affect a large number of Manitobans — with 1,845 patients receiving dialysis treatment for kidney failure and almost 6,500 more being treated for chronic kidney disease.

“While we are always working to detect and manage kidney disease as early as possible – with the hopes of delaying or preventing dialysis – we know the need for hemodialysis in Manitoba continues to grow,” said renal specialist Dr. Mauro Verrelli with the province’s Shared Health.

“This bright, state-of-the-art unit will be a significant asset in caring for Manitobans living with kidney failure.”

4:49 Global Give Back: The Kidney Foundation Global Give Back: The Kidney Foundation – Apr 3, 2020