Cemetery worker dies after being buried alive in open grave

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 11:46 am
Graves are shown at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, N.Y., in this file photo. Washington Memorial Park

A 42-year-old cemetery worker was killed while digging a grave in Mount Sinai, N.Y., authorities say.

Rodwin Allicock was levelling out the bottom of a 2.1-metre (seven-foot) grave when the sides collapsed and buried him alive, local station WABC reports.

The incident happened early last Thursday at Washington Memorial Park.

Read more: Florida golfer drowns while searching pond for his golf ball

Allicock’s coworkers tried to dig him out but they did not get to him in time. Several first responder crews also showed up to help.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. The Suffolk County police department‘s homicide squad is also looking into the case.

