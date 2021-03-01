Guelph area, Waterloo Region are in for a windy Monday afternoon: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says the Guelph area and Waterloo Region are in for a windy afternoon and evening on Monday.

The agency has issued a special weather statement that calls for strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h.

Along with Guelph and Waterloo Region, the advisory also covers Wellington County.

The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property, Environment Canada said.

It added that power outages are also possible.

The winds should pick up in the afternoon before diminishing in the evening.

