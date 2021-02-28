Man in critical condition after falling from balcony, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 39-year-old man fell from a balcony of the West Edmonton Village apartment building Sunday morning in the area of 173 Street and 68 Avenue.

The man was treated on scene and brought to hospital by paramedics in critical but stable condition.

The Edmonton Police Service said they received a call around 7:40 a.m. in relation to a man who was reportedly intoxicated and acting erratically in a suite.

Police said officers arrived at the building shortly after 8 a.m. and tried to negotiate with the man.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, EPS said the man’s “behaviour continued to escalate”.

“The man reportedly barricaded himself outside on the balcony, climbed onto the balcony’s railing, dangled his feet over the edge and acted unsafely,” EPS said in the release. “Responding members remained inside the suite at that time.”

Police said the man climbed down a level and police officers cordoned off the ground area.

Around 9:20 a.m. the man fell to the ground while attempting to move between balconies, said EPS.

ASIRT has taken over the investigation.