Health

ASIRT investigating after man dies Saturday following night in Edmonton police custody

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 5:35 pm
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive and later declared dead following an overnight stay in a jail cell at an Edmonton police division.

On Saturday, a news release from the Edmonton Police Service said the man was initially arrested Friday evening just after 7 p.m., after calls reported a man with a firearm at a residence in the area of 60 Street and 35A Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man “matching the suspect description” in the area and detained him for public intoxication. A firearm was also found in his possession.

The man was taken to a holding cell at the Edmonton police’s southeast division building.

Despite “several routine cell checks” done on the man overnight, he was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police called EMS to the scene and performed first aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

ASIRT is now investigating the incident.

