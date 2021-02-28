Vancouver gender reveal party host fined $2,300 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The host of a Vancouver gender reveal party was slapped with a $2,300 fine for breaking COVID-19 restrictions against social gatherings on Saturday.

Vancouver police say they were called to the condo near Robson and Hamilton streets, where officers found 17 people inside the unit.

Police shut the party down and issued a ticket to the host under the COVID Related Measures Act.

“It shows terrible judgement and consideration for the community,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“Everyone knows the rules by now, and while we appreciate these folks wanted to share a momentous occasion with friends, there are more responsible ways to do it. It was a beautiful day yesterday, they could have gone outside, been socially distanced, and marked the occasion in a much safer way.”

British Columbia’s COVID-19 restrictions were extended indefinitely in January.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that virus transmission and test positivity rates need to drop before officials will consider relaxing them, adding the province was looking “into March” as a time horizon.