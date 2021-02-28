Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver gender reveal party host fined $2,300 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 5:22 pm
Click to play video 'British Columbians rank low on following COVID-19 restrictions: poll' British Columbians rank low on following COVID-19 restrictions: poll
A new poll reveals pandemic fatigued Canadians are struggling to keep up with restrictions and British Columbians are coming in last when it comes to strict rule compliance. Jennifer Palma breaks down the numbers – Feb 19, 2021

The host of a Vancouver gender reveal party was slapped with a $2,300 fine for breaking COVID-19 restrictions against social gatherings on Saturday.

Vancouver police say they were called to the condo near Robson and Hamilton streets, where officers found 17 people inside the unit.

Read more: Father-to-be killed by gender-reveal explosive device

Police shut the party down and issued a ticket to the host under the COVID Related Measures Act.

“It shows terrible judgement and consideration for the community,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Click to play video 'EXCLUSIVE RAW VIDEO: Vancouver police bust alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’ breaking COVID-19 restrictions' EXCLUSIVE RAW VIDEO: Vancouver police bust alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’ breaking COVID-19 restrictions
EXCLUSIVE RAW VIDEO: Vancouver police bust alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’ breaking COVID-19 restrictions – Jan 31, 2021

“Everyone knows the rules by now, and while we appreciate these folks wanted to share a momentous occasion with friends, there are more responsible ways to do it. It was a beautiful day yesterday, they could have gone outside, been socially distanced, and marked the occasion in a much safer way.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gender-reveal party culprit in massive California wildfire: officials

British Columbia’s COVID-19 restrictions were extended indefinitely in January.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that virus transmission and test positivity rates need to drop before officials will consider relaxing them, adding the province was looking “into March” as a time horizon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDBC COVID-19bc covidCOVID restrictionsbc covid restrictionscoronavirus gender revealcoronavirus gender reveal partycovid gender reveal
Flyers
More weekly flyers