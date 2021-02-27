Kamloops fire crews battle massive scrapyard blaze generating toxic smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops fire crews were busy on Saturday battling a massive fire at the Mission Flats landfill.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m., and say it’s too early to say what sparked the fire.

Residents were being told to stay out of the area, as the large plume of smoke the fire generated was potentially highly toxic.

Anyone downwind was advised to shelter in place in their homes.

The flames broke out in the dump’s metal recycling area, and were burning multiple appliances, including refrigerators, according to firefighters.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Capt. Chris Burnham said three firehalls responded to the call.

“It’s early stages yet, we’re just starting,” he said, adding that crews are expected to be on-site for most of the day.

“(It’s) a very large fire in metal, there is no hazard for anybody around. There is an excavator on the dumpsite that we’re going to be using as well.”

There were no injuries reported from the fire.