Fire

Kamloops fire crews battle massive scrapyard blaze generating toxic smoke

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 3:42 pm
Click to play video 'Crews battle large fire at Kamloops landfill' Crews battle large fire at Kamloops landfill
Residents were being told to stay out of the area, as the large plume of smoke the fire generated was potentially highly toxic.

Kamloops fire crews were busy on Saturday battling a massive fire at the Mission Flats landfill.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m., and say it’s too early to say what sparked the fire.

Read more: Crews called to scrapyard fire near Nanaimo airport

Anyone downwind was advised to shelter in place in their homes.

The flames broke out in the dump’s metal recycling area, and were burning multiple appliances, including refrigerators, according to firefighters.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Capt. Chris Burnham said three firehalls responded to the call.

Read more: ‘Small explosions’ preceded fire in East Vancouver

“It’s early stages yet, we’re just starting,” he said, adding that crews are expected to be on-site for most of the day.

“(It’s) a very large fire in metal, there is no hazard for anybody around. There is an excavator on the dumpsite that we’re going to be using as well.”

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

