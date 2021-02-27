Saskatchewan surpasses 75k vaccines given, reports five COVID-19 related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

After administering 5,211 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, a total of 75,501 vaccines have been administered in total in Saskatchewan.

A total of 1,202 vaccines were administered in the central east zone on Friday. The remaining doses were administered in Saskatoon (254), Regina (286), far north west (33), north central (869), north west (918), central west (403), south east (570) and south west (676) zones.

According to Saskatchewan government officials, 50,910 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province and 24,591 second doses have been given.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Saturday, Saskatchewan added 162 novel coronavirus infections and reported five new deaths.

The residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and died were all 80 and over. Three deaths were reported in Regina, one in Saskatoon, and one in the south east.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina reported the highest amount of new cases with 52, while Saskatoon followed behind with 23 new cases.

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (27), far north east (5), north west (13), north central (3), north east (9), central east (18), south central (7) and south east (1) zones, while four cases are pending residence information.

Nine cases with pending residence information were assigned to the far north east (1), north west (1), north Central (3), Regina (3) and south central (1) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000.

A total of 1,548 cases are considered active across Saskatchewan.

There are 151 people in the hospital, including 16 people in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,647 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.