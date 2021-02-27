Fire completely destroys townhouse in east London, Ont., no injuries: platoon chief

Send this page to someone via email

An east-end London, Ont., home was completely destroyed following a house fire Saturday morning.

The London Fire Department says crews got the call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a unit on Bonaventure Drive.

“Upon arrival, (a) townhouse was venting fire out of all the windows,” said platoon chief Kirk Loveland.

He said the fire was contained to one unit, but smoke had travelled into the adjacent units.

The home was empty at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the platoon chief.

Damage is pegged at roughly $400,000.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

London fire crews responded to a house fire on Bonaventure Drive around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. London Fire Department/Provided