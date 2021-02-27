Menu

Canada

Fire completely destroys townhouse in east London, Ont., no injuries: platoon chief

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 27, 2021 1:44 pm
Platoon chief Kirk Loveland says damage is pegged at $400,000 following a fire at a townhouse in east London.
An east-end London, Ont., home was completely destroyed following a house fire Saturday morning.

The London Fire Department says crews got the call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a unit on Bonaventure Drive.

“Upon arrival, (a) townhouse was venting fire out of all the windows,” said platoon chief Kirk Loveland.

He said the fire was contained to one unit, but smoke had travelled into the adjacent units.

The home was empty at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the platoon chief.

Damage is pegged at roughly $400,000.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

London fire crews responded to a house fire on Bonaventure Drive around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
