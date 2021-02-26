Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 2 girls at school in Essa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating the attempted kidnapping of two 10-year-old girls at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa, Ont.

At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police say two students were on school property when they were approached by a woman who reportedly tried to grab them and get them into a four-door grey, compact vehicle.

Read more: Guelph man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of 2 children

According to police, witnesses described the vehicle as “dirty” with a car seat in the back and black sun shades on the rear windows.

Officers also say the vehicle’s driver is described as a bald man with a long brown beard, while the passenger is described as a woman with short blonde hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle or the suspects.

The two students are safe and the school was placed into a hold-and-secure while investigators searched the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:43 No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point – Feb 15, 2021