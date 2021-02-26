Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 2 girls at school in Essa, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating the attempted kidnapping of two 10-year-old girls at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa, Ont.
At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police say two students were on school property when they were approached by a woman who reportedly tried to grab them and get them into a four-door grey, compact vehicle.
According to police, witnesses described the vehicle as “dirty” with a car seat in the back and black sun shades on the rear windows.
Officers also say the vehicle’s driver is described as a bald man with a long brown beard, while the passenger is described as a woman with short blonde hair.
Police searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle or the suspects.
The two students are safe and the school was placed into a hold-and-secure while investigators searched the area.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
