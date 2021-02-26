Menu

Crime

Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 2 girls at school in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 6:27 pm
At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police say two students were on school property when they were approached by a woman who reportedly tried to grab them and get them into a four-door grey, compact vehicle.
At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police say two students were on school property when they were approached by a woman who reportedly tried to grab them and get them into a four-door grey, compact vehicle. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating the attempted kidnapping of two 10-year-old girls at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa, Ont.

At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, police say two students were on school property when they were approached by a woman who reportedly tried to grab them and get them into a four-door grey, compact vehicle.

Read more: Guelph man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of 2 children

According to police, witnesses described the vehicle as “dirty” with a car seat in the back and black sun shades on the rear windows.

Officers also say the vehicle’s driver is described as a bald man with a long brown beard, while the passenger is described as a woman with short blonde hair.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle or the suspects.

Read more: Trial begins for London, Ont., man charged in 2018 child abduction

The two students are safe and the school was placed into a hold-and-secure while investigators searched the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP  at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point' No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point
No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point – Feb 15, 2021
