Lindsay man arrested on warrant, found with drugs: City of Kawartha Lakes police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug charges after failing to make a scheduled court appearance.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers on Friday arrested a man on the strength of a warrant for failing to appear in court.

During his arrest, the man was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, a quantity of cash and a digital scale.

Kevin Palmer, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay later Friday.

