Crime

Lindsay man arrested on warrant, found with drugs: City of Kawartha Lakes police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 4:05 pm
Police seized drugs, cash and a scale during the arrest of a man for failing to attend court.
Police seized drugs, cash and a scale during the arrest of a man for failing to attend court. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug charges after failing to make a scheduled court appearance.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers on Friday arrested a man on the strength of a warrant for failing to appear in court.

During his arrest, the man was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, a quantity of cash and a digital scale.

Opioids seized, Peterborough man charged with trafficking after OPP investigation

Kevin Palmer, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay later Friday.

Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
DrugsCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayWarrantCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay crimewarrant arrest
