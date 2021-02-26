Menu

Health

34 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 3:53 pm
Health experts from Ontario’s science table say variant spread, maintaining public health measures and vaccinations play a critical role in having the COVID-19 pandemic under control by the summer months. Erica Vella reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,394, including 189 deaths.

The health unit also confirmed two new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., and 16 additional cases of a “variant of concern.” This brings the total number of B.1.1.7 variant cases up to 184 and the total number of “variant of concern” cases up to 290.

Read more: Online booking opens for community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Simcoe Muskoka

Seventeen of Friday’s new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Innisfil and three are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Orillia, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Sixteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are outbreak-related and one is community-acquired.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, 1,021 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Simcoe Muskoka. In total, there have been 38,231 vaccine doses given in the region since December.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

Of the health unit’s total 6,394 COVID-19 cases, 88 per cent — or 5,646 — have recovered, while 19 people are in hospital.

Currently, there are 21 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 11 workplaces, seven institutional settings, two educational settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 298,569, including 6,944 deaths.

