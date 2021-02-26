Menu

Health

Montrealers who are 80 and older can now book appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 3:04 pm
A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montrealers who are 80 and older are now allowed to book an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health authorities announced the decision Friday, one day after the province opened registration to members of the general public born in 1936 or earlier.

Over the past two months, Quebec has focused on vaccinating priority groups such as residents in long-term care homes and seniors’ residences, which have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Read more: Quebec’s registration for COVID-19 vaccines is now underway. Here’s what you need to know

The first dose was also given to health-care workers on the front lines of the health crisis and to Quebecers who live in remote regions.

This week, the province announced it was expanding the inoculation campaign to the general public, beginning with anyone who is 85 or older. Registration began Thursday, with vaccinations largely starting next week.

Registration is being done online. Seniors can also book an appointment by calling 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec has given out more than 400,000 injections to date.

Mass vaccinations begin in Quebec
