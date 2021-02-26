Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after flight from single-vehicle crash in Severn, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 2:00 pm
Orillia OPP say they've laid charges after three people fled from a crash site after a vehicle collided in a ditch on Highway 11 in Severn, Ont.
Orillia OPP say they've laid charges after three people fled from a crash site after a vehicle collided in a ditch on Highway 11 in Severn, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’ve laid charges after three people fled from a crash site after a vehicle collided in a ditch on Highway 11 in Severn, Ont.

Before midnight Wednesday, officers were called to investigate a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11 near McClelland Road.

Read more: Police investigate 16 arsons in popular Orillia, Ont., hiking area

Police saw a man fleeing the scene through deep snow, refusing to stop when directed.

Trending Stories

Officers patrolled the area and found two other suspects at a nearby home, both of whom were arrested, although neither admitted to driving the vehicle.

A short time later, police received a phone call regarding a suspicious man in the same area. Officers then found the third suspect and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson

Brendon Blanchard, 20, and Ryan Prihoda, 25, both from New Tecumseth, were charged with trespassing at night. They were released on a Form 9 appearance notice with a May court date.

Roy McMullen, 29, from New Tecumseth, was charged with trespassing at night, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. He will appear in court in March.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsSevernSevern crashHighway 11 SevernSevern single-vehicle crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers