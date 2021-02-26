3 charged after flight from single-vehicle crash in Severn, Ont.

Orillia OPP say they’ve laid charges after three people fled from a crash site after a vehicle collided in a ditch on Highway 11 in Severn, Ont.
Before midnight Wednesday, officers were called to investigate a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11 near McClelland Road.
Police saw a man fleeing the scene through deep snow, refusing to stop when directed.
Officers patrolled the area and found two other suspects at a nearby home, both of whom were arrested, although neither admitted to driving the vehicle.
A short time later, police received a phone call regarding a suspicious man in the same area. Officers then found the third suspect and arrested him.
Brendon Blanchard, 20, and Ryan Prihoda, 25, both from New Tecumseth, were charged with trespassing at night. They were released on a Form 9 appearance notice with a May court date.
Roy McMullen, 29, from New Tecumseth, was charged with trespassing at night, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. He will appear in court in March.
