Crime

OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 11:35 am
Police obtained photos from a nearby trail camera that shows two suspects in the area with what investigators say appears to be a gas can.
Police obtained photos from a nearby trail camera that shows two suspects in the area with what investigators say appears to be a gas can. OPP handout

Orillia OPP say they’re continuing to investigate an arson of a shed at a home on Canal Road in Ramara, Ont., which took place during the early hours of Sept. 15.

At the time, police said there were no indications that the fire was suspicious.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Since then, police have obtained photos from a nearby trail camera that shows two suspects in the area with what investigators say appears to be a gas can.

OPP handout
OPP handout. OPP handout

Officers have been unable to identify the two suspects and are requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

