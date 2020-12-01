OPP investigate Ramara, Ont., arson

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’re continuing to investigate an arson of a shed at a home on Canal Road in Ramara, Ont., which took place during the early hours of Sept. 15.

At the time, police said there were no indications that the fire was suspicious.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Since then, police have obtained photos from a nearby trail camera that shows two suspects in the area with what investigators say appears to be a gas can.

OPP handout. OPP handout

Officers have been unable to identify the two suspects and are requesting the public’s assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:26 New school targeted by multiple arsons New school targeted by multiple arsons