Police looking for driver involved in Markham hit-and-run critically injuring woman

York Regional Police say they are seeking the driver who was involved in a fail-to-remain collision injuring a 58-year-old pedestrian in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Denison Street and Birchmount Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said they found a woman who had been hit by a white van that did not stop and fled the area.
Trending Stories
Read more: ‘Stoner patch’ candy, gummies among cannabis-laced items seized by police from Markham convenience store
The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.
“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” police said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments