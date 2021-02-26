Menu

Canada

Police looking for driver involved in Markham hit-and-run critically injuring woman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 1:21 pm
A photo of police on scene following a hit-and-run in Markham on Feb. 26, 2021.
A photo of police on scene following a hit-and-run in Markham on Feb. 26, 2021. Global News

York Regional Police say they are seeking the driver who was involved in a fail-to-remain collision injuring a 58-year-old pedestrian in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Denison Street and Birchmount Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said they found a woman who had been hit by a white van that did not stop and fled the area.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

“Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” police said.

