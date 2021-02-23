Menu

Crime

‘Stoner patch’ candy, gummies among cannabis-laced items seized by police from Markham convenience store

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store.
Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police have issued a warning for parents after it was reported a Markham convenience store was selling illegal cannabis edibles, disguised as regular candy, to underage teenagers.

Police said a search warrant was executed at Angus Glen Convenience on Kennedy Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive East on Feb. 18. Police said officers found large amounts of cannabis edibles, cannabis vape pens and cannabis seeds.

“These products look similar to candy products that are made for and marketed to children. Many of the products were not adequately labelled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be about $10,000, police said.

Investigators said a concerned citizen had filed an online report to police in January alleging the convenience store was selling products believed to contain cannabis to a group of minors who “appeared to be well under the age of 19.”

Angus Glen Convenience’s store manager and another employee were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

“Police are warning parents to ensure children have no access to these harmful products and if appropriate, warn their children these products are not candy,” investigators said.

Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store.
Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store. Handout / York Regional Police
Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store.
Photo of some of the alleged cannabis candy edibles that were seized by police from a Markham convenience store. Handout / York Regional Police
