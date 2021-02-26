Menu

Crime

Kemptville, Ont. man arrested in connection with 4 Ottawa South robberies: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 11:46 am
Ottawa police have laid charges against a 29-year-old man in connection with a string of robberies in January and February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police said Friday they’ve arrested a man in connection with four commercial robberies in the city’s south end in the first two months of 2021.

The string of robberies began on Jan. 7 when a man entered a business in the 1100 block of Beaverwood Drive with his face covered and demanded money, police said.

Similar incidents followed on Jan. 12 in the 5600 block of Osgoode Main Street and Feb. 22 in the 8200 block of Victoria Street, according to police, with the suspect fleeing the area on foot each time.

Police said that on Feb. 24, a man with his face covered entered a business in the 5000 block of Mitch Owens Drive brandishing a knife and demanding money.

Responding officers to that incident had information the suspect was heading to Kemptville. OPP officers in the area then located and arrested the suspect.

Nicholas Joyce-Labossiere, 29, of Kemptville, was charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, and one count of weapon possession in connection with the incidents.

The suspect remains in custody, police said.

